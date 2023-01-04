Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.8.1

Hello everyone!
A new year has begun, and we are back with a small update for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm.
ADDED
- Holding the “Use tool” button to use tools.
- Jumping over fences (Farm).
- Bushes in the mountains.
- Pets do not play with you while it is raining and stay in their homes protected from the weather.
UPDATED
- Increased the reward for completing the mission "A new Life", previously 50 coins, now 250 coins.
- Rain: Start time, previously 9:50 now 6:50.
- Better optimised LODs.
- UI improvements.
FIXED
- Greenhouses are never unlocked.
- Farm animals’ bug: “I have not received small eggs, small cow's milk/goat milk. Animals are always greeted and have full water/feed.”
- A bug when receiving a letter with a gift.
- Issues with a few sound effects.
- Some texts are not translated correctly.
- Issues with the placing mode.
