Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 4 January 2023

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.8.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A new year has begun, and we are back with a small update for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm.

ADDED
  • Holding the “Use tool” button to use tools.
  • Jumping over fences (Farm).
  • Bushes in the mountains.
  • Pets do not play with you while it is raining and stay in their homes protected from the weather.
UPDATED
  • Increased the reward for completing the mission "A new Life", previously 50 coins, now 250 coins.
  • Rain: Start time, previously 9:50 now 6:50.
  • Better optimised LODs.
  • UI improvements.
FIXED
  • Greenhouses are never unlocked.
  • Farm animals’ bug: “I have not received small eggs, small cow's milk/goat milk. Animals are always greeted and have full water/feed.”
  • A bug when receiving a letter with a gift.
  • Issues with a few sound effects.
  • Some texts are not translated correctly.
  • Issues with the placing mode.

