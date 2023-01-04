1.The countdown now becomes a count per second.
2.The Phantom Pain 2 skills add Follow-up skills, 6 skills add fly skills.
3.The Boxer 5 skills add Follow-up skills.
4.The Gunner 3 and 4 skills add fly skills.
5.The Great Sword 3 and 4 skills add fly skills.
6. Fix some bugs.
7.All-career adjustment.
决奕Duel update for 4 January 2023
2023-1-5
