Update B 8.3 - small fix update

Change:
- Seasonal creatures are now explained in the journal
- Players can now change clothes in their room (in the bunker)
Bug fixes:
- players sometimes could not move in ghost perspective after dying
- Players were sometimes still dead after a hunt (once they were in the bunker, for example)
- Fixed bug with the prayer corner. The prayer corner should now work as intended
- Players stayed at the teleport location after a teleport death
- Ghost hunt sometimes wouldn't happen because the ghost was near a dead player
- sometimes multiple lobbies were displayed under "Your Lobby"
- other rather small bug fixes
Changed files in this update