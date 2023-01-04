 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaPhysical update for 4 January 2023

Update B 8.3 - small fix update

Share · View all patches · Build 10255835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change:

  • Seasonal creatures are now explained in the journal
  • Players can now change clothes in their room (in the bunker)

Bug fixes:

  • players sometimes could not move in ghost perspective after dying
  • Players were sometimes still dead after a hunt (once they were in the bunker, for example)
  • Fixed bug with the prayer corner. The prayer corner should now work as intended
  • Players stayed at the teleport location after a teleport death
  • Ghost hunt sometimes wouldn't happen because the ghost was near a dead player
  • sometimes multiple lobbies were displayed under "Your Lobby"
  • other rather small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link