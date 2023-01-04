- Optimized game performance by creation of HLOD layers. This will be further tweaked with added content.
- Updated Ai spawning mechanism.
- Boar are no longer stationary.
- Added NPC Ahtan
- Added Trolls, and Boar and Deer around Tarnmill.
EPICA update for 4 January 2023
Early Access Patch 1.8.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
