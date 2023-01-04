 Skip to content

EPICA update for 4 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.8.0

4 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.8.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized game performance by creation of HLOD layers. This will be further tweaked with added content.
  • Updated Ai spawning mechanism.
  • Boar are no longer stationary.
  • Added NPC Ahtan
  • Added Trolls, and Boar and Deer around Tarnmill.

