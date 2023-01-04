 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 4 January 2023

Patch v0.5.4.5

Patch v0.5.4.5 · Build 10255799

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now it is not possible to place objects in the position occupied by the player.
  • We have locked the tavern door during the tutorial to make it easier to follow the tutorial steps.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused some orders to go directly to the inventory instead of going to the delivery chest.
  • We have adjusted the collider of the Mega Guard item.
  • We have fixed a visual bug in the quest panel.
  • We have fixed a bug in the tags of the raisins and wild turkey items.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the player when making the bed after cleaning a stain on the floor.
  • We have updated the localization.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
