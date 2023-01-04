- Now it is not possible to place objects in the position occupied by the player.
- We have locked the tavern door during the tutorial to make it easier to follow the tutorial steps.
- We have fixed a bug that caused some orders to go directly to the inventory instead of going to the delivery chest.
- We have adjusted the collider of the Mega Guard item.
- We have fixed a visual bug in the quest panel.
- We have fixed a bug in the tags of the raisins and wild turkey items.
- We have fixed a bug that blocked the player when making the bed after cleaning a stain on the floor.
- We have updated the localization.
Travellers Rest update for 4 January 2023
Patch v0.5.4.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
