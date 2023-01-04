(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.4

Dev-Com
Hello, world! Midway Branch of Penkura is now updated to Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.4
A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.
Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690
And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.
LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.4
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ Ore Extractor could crash the game while pressing (Move Ore).
◈ Ore Extractor when pressing (Move Ore) could consume the ore without adding it to the Ore Refinery if one of the slots is empty while others already had ore to process.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
◈ Improved LionsMat calculation sequence. (minor performance boost).
◈ Smooth out running animation when Pener-07 and Imp are equipped.
Changed depots in penkura-devbuild branch