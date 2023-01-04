(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10255777 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 16:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.4

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Ore Extractor could crash the game while pressing (Move Ore).

◈ Ore Extractor when pressing (Move Ore) could consume the ore without adding it to the Ore Refinery if one of the slots is empty while others already had ore to process.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Improved LionsMat calculation sequence. (minor performance boost).

◈ Smooth out running animation when Pener-07 and Imp are equipped.