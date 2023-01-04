Update 00.840: Web-Based Match Scheduling and Email Reminders

The Match Scheduling Web Portal is it's own system, and contains the following features for players:

View your upcoming match schedule from anywhere you can reach a web browser:

Withdraw from these matches

Create new matches requesting a competitor

Accept new matches that have been listed

Get email reminders one hour before matches

Get email notifications when someone joins/withdraws from your match

*If you already signed up you do not need to again.

How to use it?

Head into the game and the Match Scheduling section on the wall menu (big chalkboard)

Enter your PvP alias if you have not yet done so

Click on the Web portal

Enter an email and a password for the web portal

Choose to receive email reminders or not

Submit the info and wait for a validation email (check your junkmail and spam filters because it could end up there)

If you don't get the email within ten minutes or so you can resubmit your details which will generate another validation email for you, same process to change your email or password

Click the link in the welcome email which validates your email address

The link also takes you to the match scheduling portal where you can login after validation

Log in!

Notes: The service can be slow. Please be patient with it, and as more people start using web scheduling I'll upgrade the service hardware so it will run faster. Often the requests are instant, but sometimes they hang for 5-15 seconds depending on how bogged down the system is. But you never need to spam click, doing that resets your button presses and you'll have to wait longer. So one click does the trick and leads to better results 🙂

As always, please let me know whenever something seems off and I'll look into it as soon as possible. As with all things game dev, expect hiccups as the service matures. Very best to you all!