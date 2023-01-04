 Skip to content

Coin Pusher Casino update for 4 January 2023

Added 2 levels

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there coiners.

Today we release 2 more levels. Some small bugs where fixed and some preview thumbnails where updated. Also you can now view your specials and collections. Functionality for using or selling specials is yet to come. Hang in there.

