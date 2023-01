Share · View all patches · Build 10255579 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Fix Crash, crash at Launch, Freezing Issues, and significantly reduces loading time.

(A bad texture's management caused Fps drops or worse some game crashing, especialy on small configs)

This patch should fix the problem.

Nevertheless, some sprites may appear uggly (squared) at the start of the game, but that will disappear by itself very quickly. (will be fixed in the next update)

My apologies for the bad gameplay experience.