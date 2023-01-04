 Skip to content

Crumbling City update for 4 January 2023

Update 0.2 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10255532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update changes a lot about Crumbling City and defines the roadmap for upcoming updates. The new City Creator brings a whole new sandbox mode where you can create your own cities! Just to destroy them again a few minutes later. The new levels bring tons of diversity and brand new visual elements like different terrain types. The game used to be very quiet, with only a few sound effect, now there is a plathora of soothing sound effects that immerse you into the universe of Crumbling City. The update also brings a lot of other cool features, which you can check out yourself by playing the game!

A full changelog of all brand new features and changes in this update will be published soon.

