The Giant of Torridge Island update for 4 January 2023

Farming Update

Happy new year everyone! We're starting the new year with an upgrade to farming on Torridge Island:

  • Red Villagers in grassland areas can now build Windmills.
  • When harvesting crops a haybale is created.

Here is a list of bug fixes also included in the update:

  • Village flags now disappear when a village reaches a population of 0.
  • Wilting trees in snowy areas no longer float above the ground.

Expect Updates to ramp up during the start of this new year as we approach the official launch hopefully at the end of February!

