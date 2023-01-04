Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10255491 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 15:52:22 UTC by Wendy

Change Log:

Bugs:

Boss Music Playing upon entering combat with Boss regardless of Combat Music Playing )

Gore'Dross Player Detection Now Working Upon Entering Area

Adaptations:

Leach has now been Deactivated For the Xorbross and Gore'Dross Fights due to with high enough Leech the Fight Becomes Too Easy.

Valyndra 30% Health Buff Now Changed To A 2 Minute Timer

Thoughts:

Play Testing with other players today was quite fun and was able to find and fix some bugs and adapt Void overall.

Looking forward to Day 4 After Release,

Best Wishes,

Dala