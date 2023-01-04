Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.4

Change Log:
Bugs:
-
Boss Music Playing upon entering combat with Boss regardless of Combat Music Playing )
-
Gore'Dross Player Detection Now Working Upon Entering Area
Adaptations:
-
Leach has now been Deactivated For the Xorbross and Gore'Dross Fights due to with high enough Leech the Fight Becomes Too Easy.
-
Valyndra 30% Health Buff Now Changed To A 2 Minute Timer
Thoughts:
Play Testing with other players today was quite fun and was able to find and fix some bugs and adapt Void overall.
Looking forward to Day 4 After Release,
Best Wishes,
Dala
