Who Knocks update for 4 January 2023

IMPORTANT UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10255458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year to all.
Following your feedback, your reviews and watching your gameplays, I have made major changes to Who Knocks.

Here are all the news you will find:

  • The method of accessing the Trophy Chamber has been changed.
  • Some keys have been made more visible, making them easier to find in-game.
  • A small clue has been added to solve the puzzle of the movie figurines.
  • In the second part of the game, all lockers and digital keys have been numbered to limit back tracking.
  • In the game part, an Item Box has been added to facilitate inventory.
  • It is now possible to skip cutscenes without having to open the menu.
  • 6 new paintings have been added to the Trophy Room.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the mouse cursor to disappear at the end of the game.
  • After collecting the Purifier Key, monsters stop spawning.
  • The boss fight has been made easier.
  • Digital Keys have been made bright to make them easier to find.
  • The puzzle pieces have been made bright to make them easier to find.
  • Romina's corpse has been fixed so that you can reach objects behind her body without problems.

WARNING: Running this update will corrupt your saves and you will have to start the game over.

