IMPORTANT UPDATE

Happy New Year to all.
Following your feedback, your reviews and watching your gameplays, I have made major changes to Who Knocks.
Here are all the news you will find:
- The method of accessing the Trophy Chamber has been changed.
- Some keys have been made more visible, making them easier to find in-game.
- A small clue has been added to solve the puzzle of the movie figurines.
- In the second part of the game, all lockers and digital keys have been numbered to limit back tracking.
- In the game part, an Item Box has been added to facilitate inventory.
- It is now possible to skip cutscenes without having to open the menu.
- 6 new paintings have been added to the Trophy Room.
- Fixed an issue that caused the mouse cursor to disappear at the end of the game.
- After collecting the Purifier Key, monsters stop spawning.
- The boss fight has been made easier.
- Digital Keys have been made bright to make them easier to find.
- The puzzle pieces have been made bright to make them easier to find.
- Romina's corpse has been fixed so that you can reach objects behind her body without problems.
WARNING: Running this update will corrupt your saves and you will have to start the game over.
Changed files in this update