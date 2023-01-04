- In-game messages color change on 6th level
- Badges behavior improved
- Added custom sound for Shamisen Hammer
- Mandatory selection of player before start
- Game difficulty level added on players
- Added ambient sounds on the map view
- UI element “Objective” hidden on boss fight
- Removed blocking hints
- Balance improvements
- Level procedural generation improvements
- Spanish localization at 42% (Thanks Chiara!)
- Japanese localization at 74% (Thanks Masumi San!)
- Fix: View limit fixed when resolution changes
- Fix: Final Bosses behavior
- Fix: Localization improved
- Fix: Red widow falling bug
- Fix: Hint sprite opacity set to 100%
- Fix: Environment objects position and alignment
- Fix: Stuck “in-game” messages
- Fix: Health Points update with Nuclear Armor
- Fix: Keys/Buttons naming updated
Seven Spirits Playtest update for 4 January 2023
Version 0.5 is OUT!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
