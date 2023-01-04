 Skip to content

Seven Spirits Playtest update for 4 January 2023

Version 0.5 is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10255445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In-game messages color change on 6th level
  • Badges behavior improved
  • Added custom sound for Shamisen Hammer
  • Mandatory selection of player before start
  • Game difficulty level added on players
  • Added ambient sounds on the map view
  • UI element “Objective” hidden on boss fight
  • Removed blocking hints
  • Balance improvements
  • Level procedural generation improvements
  • Spanish localization at 42% (Thanks Chiara!)
  • Japanese localization at 74% (Thanks Masumi San!)
  • Fix: View limit fixed when resolution changes
  • Fix: Final Bosses behavior
  • Fix: Localization improved
  • Fix: Red widow falling bug
  • Fix: Hint sprite opacity set to 100%
  • Fix: Environment objects position and alignment
  • Fix: Stuck “in-game” messages
  • Fix: Health Points update with Nuclear Armor
  • Fix: Keys/Buttons naming updated

