Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 4 January 2023

Patch for 10.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch has the following bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented users from changing a league from "no DH" to "DH", and still being able to play games with either the as-played lineups or by entering a valid DH lineup.
  • Fixed an earned/unearned issue when a runner reaches base on an error and a double play takes place during the inning.
  • Bug fix to ensure that players that played on more than one team do not show up more than once on the "games to watch" section of the Season Overview.
  • When using the "Active Rosters" feature, the CM automatically sets the opening day rosters before the first games are played. This release allows the user to override this default so they can choose to set the opening day rosters instead. This is done via a new option in the Active Rosters option group.

NOTE: the version number will remain at 10.2.0 after the update is installed.

Changed files in this update

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Content Depot 1916341
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot Win32 Depot 1916342
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot MacOS Depot 1916343
