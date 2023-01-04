Misc update

Version 0.624

🎯 [Misc] Reworked Sentinel tail physics.

🎯 [Balance] Hull has been slightly increased for elite enemies of level 21 or higher.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a network issue that could cause other players to become invisible after using a warp-gate when playing COOP.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause infinite loading screens for clients when playing COOP.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed missing names for individual body parts of Axiom Mech enemies.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error that caused land mines to do 0 damage.