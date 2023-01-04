Papilio 2.1.3

Hey Beekeepers!
Hope you had a wonderful holidays, and happy new year to you all!
This is just a small update to address a few bugs and MP issues - there’s another patch on the way for some other MP issues and a few steamdeck related bugs.
~ Ell
Changes
- Productivity values have been changed so that "sluggish" - "normal" (1) (4) bees take a little bit more time to fill a frame
- Added a warning to natural beehives when breeding two different bees to make sure it's clear these will not crossbreed
- Nearby or active Jukeboxs & Tape Players will now show on the map so you can hunt them down and silence them
- Reduced the speed of NPC dialogue menus
Crash Fixes
- Fixed crash "sc_button_press variable .unlocked cannot be resolved"
Multiplayer
- Fixed a multiplayer bug where a player joining for the first time couldn't use the butterfly/solitary bee books without crashing
- Fixed a multiplayer bug where the backpacks created by the client could merge/override with player backpacks
- Fixed a multiplayer bug where the joining player couldn't click on anything (but could still move) until you interacted with a menu
- Fixed a multiplayer bug where the controls/accessibility menu GUI moved with the player
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with beehives not onscreen when the game loaded not getting their flower list set properly
- Fixed an issue with Royal Trumpet effect only working once for beehives offscreen
- Fixed clicking a gate marker triggering a mouse click in the place the marker was before you teleport
- Fixed Nana not remembering what you talked to her about when you speak to her in the dream (bless her)
- Fixed Hermit Bee not being calmed by the flowers that say they calm it in the flower book
- Fixed Glitched Bee counting to total for Barnabee/Beenjamin dialogue options
- Fixed Cargo Boat going invisible when sailing far enough away from it's own menu
- Fixed typo with Royal Trumpet
Modding
- Fixed crash when using the player menu as a target for api_add_slot_to_menu()
- Fixed api_get_zoid_from_inst() and api_get_inst_from_zoid() giving an error when trying to use them
Changed files in this update