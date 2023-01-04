Papilio 2.1.3

Hey Beekeepers!

Hope you had a wonderful holidays, and happy new year to you all!

This is just a small update to address a few bugs and MP issues - there’s another patch on the way for some other MP issues and a few steamdeck related bugs.

~ Ell

Changes

Productivity values have been changed so that "sluggish" - "normal" (1) (4) bees take a little bit more time to fill a frame

Added a warning to natural beehives when breeding two different bees to make sure it's clear these will not crossbreed

Nearby or active Jukeboxs & Tape Players will now show on the map so you can hunt them down and silence them

Reduced the speed of NPC dialogue menus

Crash Fixes

Fixed crash "sc_button_press variable .unlocked cannot be resolved"

Multiplayer

Fixed a multiplayer bug where a player joining for the first time couldn't use the butterfly/solitary bee books without crashing

Fixed a multiplayer bug where the backpacks created by the client could merge/override with player backpacks

Fixed a multiplayer bug where the joining player couldn't click on anything (but could still move) until you interacted with a menu

Fixed a multiplayer bug where the controls/accessibility menu GUI moved with the player

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with beehives not onscreen when the game loaded not getting their flower list set properly

Fixed an issue with Royal Trumpet effect only working once for beehives offscreen

Fixed clicking a gate marker triggering a mouse click in the place the marker was before you teleport

Fixed Nana not remembering what you talked to her about when you speak to her in the dream (bless her)

Fixed Hermit Bee not being calmed by the flowers that say they calm it in the flower book

Fixed Glitched Bee counting to total for Barnabee/Beenjamin dialogue options

Fixed Cargo Boat going invisible when sailing far enough away from it's own menu

Fixed typo with Royal Trumpet

