江湖幸存者 update for 4 January 2023

0.77 Update

江湖幸存者 update for 4 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Now for co-op games, every passive skills can be (TEAM) type, choose this skill will benefit everyone.
  2. A new difficulty 40 unblock item added and the corresponding steam achievement was added
  3. Add the maximum level of Library / Hospital / Store / Rescue / Rich unblock items
  4. Fix the HUD switch(after player died) text not corrctly localized issue
  5. Character description now add the unblock condition

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

