 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creature Creator update for 4 January 2023

v1.0.37 - Bug fixin'

Share · View all patches · Build 10254989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

  • Add map previews to the main menu.
  • Add a welcome tutorial to the main menu.
  • Add "Collect Fish" quest to the Island map.
  • Respawn quest items if they fall out of the map.

Fixed:

  • Fix foliage disappearing on high settings due to the low poly wind shader.
  • Fix walkable region above racetrack stands and ocean raft.
  • Fix "Save Your Creature" tutorial item.
  • Fix dogs not hiding in their kennels.

Changed:

  • Reduce "Big Time Spender" achievement to $10,000
  • Change body parts on the Island map (now includes wings, and is easier to unlock arms and legs).
  • Update author "SuperDing" to "MrMilo".
  • Change "Back To Basics" achievement to "A Fresh Start".
  • Increase Island world border.
  • Reduce ocean raft wait time.
  • Remove "Hungry Seagull" quest.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1990052
  • Loading history…
Depot 1990053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link