v1.0.37 - Bug fixin'

Added:
- Add map previews to the main menu.
- Add a welcome tutorial to the main menu.
- Add "Collect Fish" quest to the Island map.
- Respawn quest items if they fall out of the map.
Fixed:
- Fix foliage disappearing on high settings due to the low poly wind shader.
- Fix walkable region above racetrack stands and ocean raft.
- Fix "Save Your Creature" tutorial item.
- Fix dogs not hiding in their kennels.
Changed:
- Reduce "Big Time Spender" achievement to $10,000
- Change body parts on the Island map (now includes wings, and is easier to unlock arms and legs).
- Update author "SuperDing" to "MrMilo".
- Change "Back To Basics" achievement to "A Fresh Start".
- Increase Island world border.
- Reduce ocean raft wait time.
- Remove "Hungry Seagull" quest.
