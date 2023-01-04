- Grab ray no longer enables for a moment when grabbing other objects.
- Shopkeep droid now serves as a hologram projector.
- Corrected ridiculous misalignment of text on score boards
- Weapon range information added to tutorial and to the hints in the loading scene.
- Mission weapon selection bay now updates weapons if it's already active and player goes to purchase another weapon in the meantime.
- Female voice improved.
- First Sound pass done on sound effects.
- Added new unit version of the Ram Tower. They're small and quick and only take one hit to destroy.
- Grab system has been overhauled.
- Enemy AI has been refined. Pawns no longer randomly slip between literal cracks in the wall and engage the player more effectively.
- AI pathfinding has been refined.
- Wall Shield mechanics refined.
- Added Reward Points breakdown to main screen in Space Station. It appears once after returning from a siege.
- Gameplay of levels 7 - 10 has been tuned. These levels are now hard, very hard actually. We are aiming to balance them further during this month.
Once Upon A Siege update for 4 January 2023
BETA 3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
