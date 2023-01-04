 Skip to content

Once Upon A Siege update for 4 January 2023

BETA 3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Grab ray no longer enables for a moment when grabbing other objects.
  • Shopkeep droid now serves as a hologram projector.
  • Corrected ridiculous misalignment of text on score boards
  • Weapon range information added to tutorial and to the hints in the loading scene.
  • Mission weapon selection bay now updates weapons if it's already active and player goes to purchase another weapon in the meantime.
  • Female voice improved.
  • First Sound pass done on sound effects.
  • Added new unit version of the Ram Tower. They're small and quick and only take one hit to destroy.
  • Grab system has been overhauled.
  • Enemy AI has been refined. Pawns no longer randomly slip between literal cracks in the wall and engage the player more effectively.
  • AI pathfinding has been refined.
  • Wall Shield mechanics refined.
  • Added Reward Points breakdown to main screen in Space Station. It appears once after returning from a siege.
  • Gameplay of levels 7 - 10 has been tuned. These levels are now hard, very hard actually. We are aiming to balance them further during this month.

