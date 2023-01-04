 Skip to content

Ecosystem update for 4 January 2023

Evolution Sandbox+ Update Moving from Open Beta To Full Release!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

Previewed species no longer re-randomize when the player clicks spawn or reopens the menu.

Fix: When clicking on the "Hide/Show HUD" key binding button, it incorrectly sets the "Quickload" key binding.

Fix: The player is prevented from setting a key binding to the F1 through F12 keys, even though Quicksave and Quickload are rebindable and are by default F8 & F9.

Fix: On some resolutions, text on the retrain species dialogue does not display and the species preview window is in the wrong location.

Fix: The speed of the preview appearing, rotating, and disappearing is tied to the 0.5/1/2x speed of the game in the lower right hand corner.

Fix: After changing the mating type via the Evolutionary Toolbox, the F5 Species window and the Phylo Tree still displays the previous values.

Fix: If a creature dies while the player changes diet in the Evolutionary Toolbox, the button can stop responding to clicks.

Fix: Under some circumstances the species preview window can get stuck enabled and remain visible in the HUD when no longer relevant.

Fix: If the player cancels after clicking the stored/editor/online animal buttons, the game reselects the forager button, but in an incomplete state.

Fix: 'Nonviable' refund message displays if the player retrains the species due to it incorrectly registering as an extinction.

Fix: If the player spawns species, quickly changes the selected diet type, and then spawns again, the game may the old type rather than the new one.

