Early Access Update #11 - New Year's update

Hi!

We're back from a nice rest during these holidays! While our main goal for this month is to finish the next set of stages, we wanted to release a quick update with a few fixes, improvements and balance changes before that.

Improvements

Enemies can now be poisoned and burned at the same time.

Poison/Burn effects will now stack.

Balance changes:

Many skills can now be upgraded beyond level 10, with reduced effectiveness.

Luck has a stronger weight on showing upgrade options more often in the level up screen.

Fire Staff: Now it targets enemies in a closer range. Increased damage and fire rate.

Landslide/Avalance: Reduced damage

Freezing Punch: reduced freeze duration.

Mighty/Freezing Punch: Reduced damage

Silvan Shell: Reduced attack cooldown.

Bugfixes: