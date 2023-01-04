 Skip to content

Army of Ruin update for 4 January 2023

Early Access Update #11 - New Year's update

Patchnotes

Hi!

We're back from a nice rest during these holidays! While our main goal for this month is to finish the next set of stages, we wanted to release a quick update with a few fixes, improvements and balance changes before that.

Improvements

  • Enemies can now be poisoned and burned at the same time.
  • Poison/Burn effects will now stack.

Balance changes:

  • Many skills can now be upgraded beyond level 10, with reduced effectiveness.
  • Luck has a stronger weight on showing upgrade options more often in the level up screen.
  • Fire Staff: Now it targets enemies in a closer range. Increased damage and fire rate.
  • Landslide/Avalance: Reduced damage
  • Freezing Punch: reduced freeze duration.
  • Mighty/Freezing Punch: Reduced damage
  • Silvan Shell: Reduced attack cooldown.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed "Help" shortcut not working in the Stage results screen.
  • Fixed placeholder text being shown on the Health/Money choices in the level up screen.
  • Fixed Kyros' skill not dealing as much damage as intended, and not setting enemies on fire.

