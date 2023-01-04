Early Access Update #11 - New Year's update

Hi!
We're back from a nice rest during these holidays! While our main goal for this month is to finish the next set of stages, we wanted to release a quick update with a few fixes, improvements and balance changes before that.
Improvements
- Enemies can now be poisoned and burned at the same time.
- Poison/Burn effects will now stack.
Balance changes:
- Many skills can now be upgraded beyond level 10, with reduced effectiveness.
- Luck has a stronger weight on showing upgrade options more often in the level up screen.
- Fire Staff: Now it targets enemies in a closer range. Increased damage and fire rate.
- Landslide/Avalance: Reduced damage
- Freezing Punch: reduced freeze duration.
- Mighty/Freezing Punch: Reduced damage
- Silvan Shell: Reduced attack cooldown.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed "Help" shortcut not working in the Stage results screen.
- Fixed placeholder text being shown on the Health/Money choices in the level up screen.
- Fixed Kyros' skill not dealing as much damage as intended, and not setting enemies on fire.
