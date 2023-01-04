Balancing / Added Allow Ally's corpses disappear checkbox.
Balancing / Range of Charm skill is decreased from 4 to 3
Balancing / Cooling time of Charm skill and Sleep skills are increased from 1 to 3
Balancing / Mana usage of Sleep and Charm skills are increased from 1 to 2
Balancing / Divine ray now affects only on Undead enemies.
Balancing / Divine ray's cooling time increased from 2 to 3.
Balancing / Divine ray's accurcy is decreased from 100 to 70.
Balancing / Exorcism's accuracy is decreased from 70 to 55
Balancing / Now any unit's defense stat cannot exceeds 70
Balancing / Now undead enemy bosses have more Holy protection.
Balancing / Shield bash and Maul Skill's stun ratio is decreased from 100 to 70
Balancing / Later level corruption party compositions are changed.
UI / Changed default keyboard binding to be more appropriate to Keyboard and mouse control.
UI / Default keyboard binding before is now moved to Keyboard only binding.
Crawl Tactics update for 4 January 2023
v1.4.3
