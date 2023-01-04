Red Fox & .223 Varmint Rifle | New update

Happy New Year Hunters!
We have a new update to kick this year off! And this is an exciting one. A brand new species, red fox, has been introduced to the game. It can be found across the whole reserve and comes with six different fur variations including several rares! To help you hunt the fox, the update also adds a new rifle, .223 Varmint and a new 3-9x50 scope with adjustable zoom and high quality optics. And as always there are other changes and fixes to improve the game.
- New Animal - Red Fox
- Red fox info book
- Red fox trophy statues
- Red fox wall and table mounts and poses
- New Item - Predator Caller
- New Weapon - .223 Varmint Rifle
- Bolt-action rifle
- 5 round internal magazine
- Two color variations: black and camo
- New 3-9x50 Scope
- Adjustable magnification
- High quality optics
- Compatible with .303 and .223 rifles
- Added medium sized round and octagon table mounts for red fox
All optics in the game have been adjusted to their proper magnification. They were all wrongly set to 12x before. New zoom levels are:
- Rangefinder: 6x
- Binoculars: 8x
- Default scope: 7x
Changed default scope’s clarity to medium
Scope’s zeroing will now work with yards
Lowered small table mount prices by 150
Improved fireplace’s visuals
Improved hunting stand’s visuals
Animal books weights are now also written in pounds
Updated Pheasant’s info book image
Updated several equipment and weapon info texts in the store
Info in the players stats book was split into two pages
Updated .44 ammobox in the store
Slightly increased morning ambient light brightness
Made roads less shiny
Aligned hunting stands ladder highlights better
- Fixed an issue where table and floor mounts size indicator box didn’t scale properly
- Fixed an issue where harvest screen would display ammo as “B-Name” in the shot information
- Fixed an issue where black 12ga shotgun didn’t have spatialized audio
- Fixed an issue where ambient audio would mute in certain part of the mountains
- Fixed an issue where video overlaps the text in .44 magnums info board
- Fixed an issue where chambered ammo was rotated the wrong way in .303 when taken from the store wall
This is going to be a great year for the game and we can't thank you all enough for the constant support. Keep the feedback coming :)
Enjoy the update and happy fox hunting!
