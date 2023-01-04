Red Fox & .223 Varmint Rifle | New update

Happy New Year Hunters!

We have a new update to kick this year off! And this is an exciting one. A brand new species, red fox, has been introduced to the game. It can be found across the whole reserve and comes with six different fur variations including several rares! To help you hunt the fox, the update also adds a new rifle, .223 Varmint and a new 3-9x50 scope with adjustable zoom and high quality optics. And as always there are other changes and fixes to improve the game.

New Animal - Red Fox

Red fox info book

Red fox trophy statues

Red fox wall and table mounts and poses

New Item - Predator Caller

New Weapon - .223 Varmint Rifle

Bolt-action rifle

5 round internal magazine

Two color variations: black and camo

New 3-9x50 Scope

Adjustable magnification

High quality optics

Compatible with .303 and .223 rifles

Added medium sized round and octagon table mounts for red fox

All optics in the game have been adjusted to their proper magnification. They were all wrongly set to 12x before. New zoom levels are: Rangefinder: 6x Binoculars: 8x Default scope: 7x

Changed default scope’s clarity to medium

Scope’s zeroing will now work with yards

Lowered small table mount prices by 150

Improved fireplace’s visuals

Improved hunting stand’s visuals

Animal books weights are now also written in pounds

Updated Pheasant’s info book image

Updated several equipment and weapon info texts in the store

Info in the players stats book was split into two pages

Updated .44 ammobox in the store

Slightly increased morning ambient light brightness

Made roads less shiny

Aligned hunting stands ladder highlights better

Fixed an issue where table and floor mounts size indicator box didn’t scale properly

Fixed an issue where harvest screen would display ammo as “B-Name” in the shot information

Fixed an issue where black 12ga shotgun didn’t have spatialized audio

Fixed an issue where ambient audio would mute in certain part of the mountains

Fixed an issue where video overlaps the text in .44 magnums info board

Fixed an issue where chambered ammo was rotated the wrong way in .303 when taken from the store wall

This is going to be a great year for the game and we can't thank you all enough for the constant support. Keep the feedback coming :)

Enjoy the update and happy fox hunting!

