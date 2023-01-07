 Skip to content

There Is No Light update for 7 January 2023

Get the biggest post-release update! New trailer!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

There is No Light: Enhanced Edition

Since the game’s launch we’ve been working on the biggest post-release update for There Is No Light, and we’re finally ready to announce that a free Soul Harvest update is available now!

With the biggest update ever, we’re releasing the final edition of the game – There is No Light: Enhanced Edition!

All the details regarding the update are available in this steam post, check it out if you missed it :)

Souls Harvest's update trailer:

