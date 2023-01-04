 Skip to content

ThanksKilling Day update for 4 January 2023

UPDATE 0.62!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After many hours of research, watching all the let's plays you have been uploading, we have made some changes to help polish up the game some more!

This update includes:

Night time House Map has a starting message now;
Bookshelf pushing bug fixed;
Dad's corpse bug fixed;
Ammunition gravity bug in final level fixed;
Spark noise reduced in Night time House Map;
Silo door fixed;
And other minor bug fixes done;

Thank you so much again from us at OOC Games for all your support and love so far!

