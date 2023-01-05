 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blood of Steel update for 5 January 2023

Announcement of the extension of the maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 10254445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear lords,

To make sure the stability of the game operation and improve the service quality and experience, the maintenance of Blood of Steel will be extended to 12:00（utc+8）.

Changed files in this update

Blood of Steel Content Depot 567631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link