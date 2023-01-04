The Steam version of the launcher has been updated to version 2.0.3, this brings in various bug fixes and small improvements over the previous launcher version. Luckily there weren't any critical issues with the huge 2.0 release of the launcher, which meant that we didn't have to put out multiple small bug fixes immediately after. The most visible change with this should be that the game launch failure detection advice should get displayed more reliably.
Thrive update for 4 January 2023
Thrive Launcher updated to 2.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Thrive Linux Content Depot 1779202
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update