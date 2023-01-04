Patch v21.2

//bug fixes
- 'I Don't Even Know Who I Am' achievement: Triggering it would also pop up a message.
- 'Big Boner Band' achievement: Clarified in its description you can have more than one of the needed types, and it was referring to Mighty Meldus minions by their old name.
- 'MELDIN TIME' achievement: It wasn't counting the Megas Meldsumossous minion and its description was referring to Mighty Meldus minions by their old name.
- The Eggcelent Eggy and Bootiful Chesty were ignoring their Banishments.
- Imp Contraptineer - Contraptor Salvager meta: Deconstructing traps was giving 25% scrap instead of 50%.
- Ravenous Ravine map: The damage inflicted by falling boulders was inconsistent.
- Compendium - Necromancy: The last page was displaying an empty row. The locked Giantan minion help text was incorrect.
Changed files in this update