Boneraiser Minions update for 4 January 2023

Patch v21.2

Patch v21.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • 'I Don't Even Know Who I Am' achievement: Triggering it would also pop up a message.
  • 'Big Boner Band' achievement: Clarified in its description you can have more than one of the needed types, and it was referring to Mighty Meldus minions by their old name.
  • 'MELDIN TIME' achievement: It wasn't counting the Megas Meldsumossous minion and its description was referring to Mighty Meldus minions by their old name.
  • The Eggcelent Eggy and Bootiful Chesty were ignoring their Banishments.
  • Imp Contraptineer - Contraptor Salvager meta: Deconstructing traps was giving 25% scrap instead of 50%.
  • Ravenous Ravine map: The damage inflicted by falling boulders was inconsistent.
  • Compendium - Necromancy: The last page was displaying an empty row. The locked Giantan minion help text was incorrect.

