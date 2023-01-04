 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 4 January 2023

0.9.5.3 - Beta Branch Update

0.9.5.3 - Beta Branch Update

Lot of small stuff here. Main changes are more save slots and finances window now actually works and gives real numbers. Also some charts that I am not that happy with yet but at least they work.

Loans system is also added

Changes

  • Save system changed to have 20 slots
  • Save on quit option
  • Various small UI changes
  • New monthly finance reports
  • Expenses are now shown correctly
  • Loans added
  • Some charts

Fixes

  • Black and white comic sales were not calculated correctly
  • Crash on trying to look at worker info of writer of AI comics
  • Marketing was not affecting sales correctly
  • Main menu music is now toggle on/off correctly from options
  • Tiny companies were able to assign editors
  • Moving offices was free
  • Market research was causing a crash

