0.9.5.3 - Beta Branch Update

Lot of small stuff here. Main changes are more save slots and finances window now actually works and gives real numbers. Also some charts that I am not that happy with yet but at least they work.
Loans system is also added
Changes
- Save system changed to have 20 slots
- Save on quit option
- Various small UI changes
- New monthly finance reports
- Expenses are now shown correctly
- Loans added
- Some charts
Fixes
- Black and white comic sales were not calculated correctly
- Crash on trying to look at worker info of writer of AI comics
- Marketing was not affecting sales correctly
- Main menu music is now toggle on/off correctly from options
- Tiny companies were able to assign editors
- Moving offices was free
- Market research was causing a crash
Changed depots in beta branch