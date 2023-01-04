English
[Faith]New center of belief: Science (+2 programming +1 3D Modeling)
[Faith]New premade faith: Science.
[Faith]New faith book: Faith in Science. (It unlocks the science belief.)
[Enemy]The vampiric researchers in Site Demeter now have Science as their default faith.
[Enemy]The vampiric researchers may now drop the book: Faith in Science.
[Enemy]Corrupted Bots now have Science as their default faith.
[Site Demeter]Added a free copy of Faith in Science. (It's in the research sector)
【信仰】新的信仰核心：科学 （编程技能+2，3D建模技能+1）
【信仰】新的预制信仰：科学
【信仰】新的信仰书籍：相信科学！（解锁科学信仰）
【敌人】前哨基地德米特的嗜血的研究员现在默认信仰是科学。
【敌人】嗜血的研究员现在可能会掉落《相信科学！》
【敌人】被腐化的机器人现在默认信仰是科学。
【前哨基地-德米特】在研究区域加入了一本《相信科学！》
[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 January 2023
Update, Version 20230104
English
