Update, Version 20230104

English

[Faith]New center of belief: Science (+2 programming +1 3D Modeling)

[Faith]New premade faith: Science.

[Faith]New faith book: Faith in Science. (It unlocks the science belief.)

[Enemy]The vampiric researchers in Site Demeter now have Science as their default faith.

[Enemy]The vampiric researchers may now drop the book: Faith in Science.

[Enemy]Corrupted Bots now have Science as their default faith.

[Site Demeter]Added a free copy of Faith in Science. (It's in the research sector)

简体中文

【信仰】新的信仰核心：科学 （编程技能+2，3D建模技能+1）

【信仰】新的预制信仰：科学

【信仰】新的信仰书籍：相信科学！（解锁科学信仰）

【敌人】前哨基地德米特的嗜血的研究员现在默认信仰是科学。

【敌人】嗜血的研究员现在可能会掉落《相信科学！》

【敌人】被腐化的机器人现在默认信仰是科学。

【前哨基地-德米特】在研究区域加入了一本《相信科学！》