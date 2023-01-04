 Skip to content

Hellpit update for 4 January 2023

Minor Game Update (1 Jan 2023)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tutorial for movement keys on the first level (movement, run and jump keys etc)
  • Increase default mouse sensitivity to 7.0 (Player complained default mouse sensitivity is too low)

