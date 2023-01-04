 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 4 January 2023

v3.9.7 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10254124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • During the adventure, keep touching anywhere on the game screen to double the speed of combat.
  • Account freezes will be applied to cheaters and mods that manipulate in-game speeds.
  • Added a dedicated indicator to the UI when obtaining camp items.
  • Apply translated volunteer text.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that the automatic restore function from platform SteamCloud may not work properly.
  • Added the ability to check if the game is saving properly during play.
  • Fixed an issue where the timetable period in the save data management screen is out of sync with the actual time.
  • Fixed an issue where some events were appearing unintentionally in the season dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where Syndicate affiliation information could be temporarily lost.
  • Fixed an issue where save data would not load properly in certain environments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link