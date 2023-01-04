v3.9.7 now available!

Improvements
- During the adventure, keep touching anywhere on the game screen to double the speed of combat.
- Account freezes will be applied to cheaters and mods that manipulate in-game speeds.
- Added a dedicated indicator to the UI when obtaining camp items.
- Apply translated volunteer text.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that the automatic restore function from platform SteamCloud may not work properly.
- Added the ability to check if the game is saving properly during play.
- Fixed an issue where the timetable period in the save data management screen is out of sync with the actual time.
- Fixed an issue where some events were appearing unintentionally in the season dungeon.
- Fixed an issue where Syndicate affiliation information could be temporarily lost.
- Fixed an issue where save data would not load properly in certain environments.
