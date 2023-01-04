Patch 0.0.36a - 4th of January 2023

Change Log

Foreword

This version brings a lot of changes and some new features.

Changes

Doubled boss health multipliers

Added Elemental Damage Icons

Enemies no longer gain any form of speed modifications as the game progresses, bosses remain a tiny bit faster than regular mobs.

Landmarks

This is the first introduction of what we call "Landmarks", some maps will have known areas where certain equipment can spawn as part of the map itself.

Lucky Clovers now spawn at a specific designated location in the main world at start time (Outskirts/default map).

Side Levels

Side Levels have been added with this update, these are separate instances in the world where things outside the core GameLoop are allowed to be done, such as interacting with NPC's or clearing challenges.

Keep

Added the Keep side level which is a peaceful instance where you can get some chest and shrine rewards

This is also where you unlock the "Divine Kaleidoscope" which allows usage of the in-game Map function (M)

If a Keep portal has spawned you will see a in-world Text marker leading to its location

Dimensional Rifts

Added Dimensional Rifts which are a challenge based side-level where you clear a dungeon of monsters for some rewards.

These rifts come in 6 different elements:

Light

Shadow

Fire

Water

Air

Earth

The rifts can be entered through a Red portal found around the Map, only one portal spawns per play-through and the element type is randomly chosen.

The elements currently give no difference in rewards or challenge but may do so in the future, they will also be part of some planned achievements.

The current rewards are:

Reward Chests - Drops 1, 3 or 5 equipment pieces

Reward Shrine - Upgrades a random currently owned Ability (or gives you +200 souls, if you're maxed)

As a final challenge in these dungeons there also spawns a Boss.

So far only Light and Shadow has their own unique soundtrack in The Void, but 4 more overlay tracks are in the works to represent each element.

NPC Areas

These currently have no actual function and only feature some dialog

NPC Areas have been added where certain long term feature unlocks will be acquired

Added NPC "Poe Sessions - Equipment Enthusiast"

Added NPC "Salem Arrowpoint - Monster Hunter"

Be on the look-out for secret passages and suspicious rocks...

Abilities

Increased lightning texture resolution for sparks

Banish can no longer target bosses

UnholyWater AcidBlobs no longer linger

UnholyWater now ticks 2x slower

UnholyWater pools are now 4x larger in area

Sweeping Scimitar projectiles no longer leave artifacts when fighting Void Walker enemy type

Reduced Icicle audio priorities to avoid hearing only "crackling sounds" with a lot of projectiles near end-game

Fixed an issue where Icicles would have Fire damage type

Added higher offset to spinning daggers, which means they will take up more Area

Other

Boss Health Bars now appear correctly when bosses spawn

Equipment pickup summary no longer overlaps buffs

Skull type enemies now correctly face the player

Fixed an issue where the final wave at minute 30 would not spawn correctly

Physics FPS increased from 10 to 20 to deal with phase-through issues

Damage Numbers are now less performance hungry

Experience Orb respawns no longer cause lag issues near end-game

Icons no longer have wrong offset in pickup confirm dialogs

Increased width of pause menu stat summary to fit all stat types

Sprites are no longer missing in confirmation windows