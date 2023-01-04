Patch 0.0.36a - 4th of January 2023

Change Log
Foreword
This version brings a lot of changes and some new features.
Changes
Doubled boss health multipliers
Added Elemental Damage Icons
Enemies no longer gain any form of speed modifications as the game progresses, bosses remain a tiny bit faster than regular mobs.
Landmarks
This is the first introduction of what we call "Landmarks", some maps will have known areas where certain equipment can spawn as part of the map itself.
Lucky Clovers now spawn at a specific designated location in the main world at start time (Outskirts/default map).
Side Levels
Side Levels have been added with this update, these are separate instances in the world where things outside the core GameLoop are allowed to be done, such as interacting with NPC's or clearing challenges.
Keep
Added the Keep side level which is a peaceful instance where you can get some chest and shrine rewards
This is also where you unlock the "Divine Kaleidoscope" which allows usage of the in-game Map function (M)
If a Keep portal has spawned you will see a in-world Text marker leading to its location
Dimensional Rifts
Added Dimensional Rifts which are a challenge based side-level where you clear a dungeon of monsters for some rewards.
These rifts come in 6 different elements:
- Light
- Shadow
- Fire
- Water
- Air
- Earth
The rifts can be entered through a Red portal found around the Map, only one portal spawns per play-through and the element type is randomly chosen.
The elements currently give no difference in rewards or challenge but may do so in the future, they will also be part of some planned achievements.
The current rewards are:
Reward Chests - Drops 1, 3 or 5 equipment pieces
Reward Shrine - Upgrades a random currently owned Ability (or gives you +200 souls, if you're maxed)
As a final challenge in these dungeons there also spawns a Boss.
So far only Light and Shadow has their own unique soundtrack in The Void, but 4 more overlay tracks are in the works to represent each element.
NPC Areas
These currently have no actual function and only feature some dialog
NPC Areas have been added where certain long term feature unlocks will be acquired
- Added NPC "Poe Sessions - Equipment Enthusiast"
- Added NPC "Salem Arrowpoint - Monster Hunter"
Be on the look-out for secret passages and suspicious rocks...
Abilities
Increased lightning texture resolution for sparks
Banish can no longer target bosses
UnholyWater AcidBlobs no longer linger
UnholyWater now ticks 2x slower
UnholyWater pools are now 4x larger in area
Sweeping Scimitar projectiles no longer leave artifacts when fighting Void Walker enemy type
Reduced Icicle audio priorities to avoid hearing only "crackling sounds" with a lot of projectiles near end-game
Fixed an issue where Icicles would have Fire damage type
Added higher offset to spinning daggers, which means they will take up more Area
Other
Boss Health Bars now appear correctly when bosses spawn
Equipment pickup summary no longer overlaps buffs
Skull type enemies now correctly face the player
Fixed an issue where the final wave at minute 30 would not spawn correctly
Physics FPS increased from 10 to 20 to deal with phase-through issues
Damage Numbers are now less performance hungry
Experience Orb respawns no longer cause lag issues near end-game
Icons no longer have wrong offset in pickup confirm dialogs
Increased width of pause menu stat summary to fit all stat types
Sprites are no longer missing in confirmation windows
Changed files in this update