Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles update for 4 January 2023

1.0.2 - Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10253999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've published an update which fixes a small bug involving the puzzle piece movement.
Now, puzzle pieces will recenter to the cursor when picked up.

Let me know about more fixes/improvements I can make, your feedback is very useful!

