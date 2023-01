Share · View all patches · Build 10253967 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 13:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear everyone, here several things we have updated in Surabaya Inferno 1.532.

+fixed bugs in getting Consolidation's arc achivements

+fixed bugs in number of troops which decimal number appers.

+Fixed pixel graphics quality

+Fixed Gunung Sari and Wonerejo selecting problem

+Fixed Japanese troops bugs

+Fixed time moving problem

+Expand map to southern Surabaya

Thank you for your attention