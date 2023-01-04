Gas Station Simulator for macOS has arrived!

The day has finally arrived where Gas Station Simulator and its DLCs are also available for macOS.

Both Intel and Apple Silicon (M1/M2) Macs are supported. With the recent optimizations we did for the game we were able to lower the system requirements for Macs quite a bit, so even some Macs without a dedicated GPU can get some decent performance out of the game :)

Gas Station Simulator for macOS is a universal app with Apple Silicon being natively supported rather than going the Rosetta 2 route.

The game and DLCs are the same as on PC with one small exception: the Christmas Content Update from last week is not on macOS yet. We’ll do that one next and update accordingly.

The system requirements for M1 Macs are quite simple: any M1 Mac will do. Obviously the more GPU cores you have the more you can crank up the visuals, but even the smallest MacBook Air M1 with 7 GPU cores will run the game at lower settings.

The system requirements for Intel based Macs are less simple. Mac mini 2018, MacBook Air 2017 or MacBook Pro 13” 2016 or above will do. Basically the minimum requirement is a HD Graphics 6000 or UHD 630 to run the game at 720p on low settings.

Higher resolutions and/or better visual quality on Intel-Macs require a Mac with dedicated GPU, so you are basically looking at MacBook Pro 15/16” with dedicated Radeon GPUs or iMacs.

No more Boot Camp if you don’t want to :)

Last but not least, we just wanted to remind you that Steam Winter Sale is about to end, so if you're looking to grab the game with a discount, there is still some time to do so.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1149620/Gas_Station_Simulator/