New Year, new tuning and balancing update

Greetings Keepers
The Guild Council appreciates your patience while we took a little time off over the end of the year. You gave a lot of great feedback which helped us with these adjustments. Please keep it coming and happy keeping!
Changelog v2.3
**
- toned down the stag
- 1000hp -> 800hp
- 10 dmg air projectile -> 8 dmg air projectile
- 100 dmg ground projectile -> 80 dmg ground projectile
- toned down the scarab
- 1200hp -> 1000hp
- 40 dmg -> 25 dmg
- only goes invincible once
-
increased sword dome health by 25%
-
reworked the Javelin. The sword now reappears immediately after shooting, and you are never blocked from moving the pad after shooting. The tradeoff is you can no longer control the Javelin in flight. To keep the timing, the charging does take slightly longer. To improve feedback on charging being finished, it no longer charges linearly and ends with a sound and animation.
-
buffed sword fast stab damage across all upgrades
-
fixed orchard shield not actually protecting from stag and scarab projectiles
-
orchard shield now also blocks worm rocks
-
tree seed won't grow on indestructible tiles anymore
-
halfed the cost increase of buying lift orbs repeatably
-
fixed gadget duplication exploit via saving and reloading in the right moment
-
fixed crash when switching between some audio devices
**
-
fixed rare crash when reloading save and the squidley cave has been found
-
fixed stag and scarab projectiles not getting reflected by sword dome
-
increased damage and size of explosion of projectiles that got reflected by sword dome
-
fixed scarab getting stuck outside of screen
-
improved the timing of the scarab losing its arms
-
fixed stun laser sometimes not targetting stag
-
fixed stun laser sometimes wobbling in place instead of targetting an enemy
As always should you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please visit our support desk where someone can assist you https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1
