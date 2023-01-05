New Year, new tuning and balancing update

The Guild Council appreciates your patience while we took a little time off over the end of the year. You gave a lot of great feedback which helped us with these adjustments. Please keep it coming and happy keeping!

**

increased sword dome health by 25%

reworked the Javelin. The sword now reappears immediately after shooting, and you are never blocked from moving the pad after shooting. The tradeoff is you can no longer control the Javelin in flight. To keep the timing, the charging does take slightly longer. To improve feedback on charging being finished, it no longer charges linearly and ends with a sound and animation.

buffed sword fast stab damage across all upgrades

fixed orchard shield not actually protecting from stag and scarab projectiles

orchard shield now also blocks worm rocks

tree seed won't grow on indestructible tiles anymore

halfed the cost increase of buying lift orbs repeatably

fixed gadget duplication exploit via saving and reloading in the right moment

fixed crash when switching between some audio devices

**

fixed rare crash when reloading save and the squidley cave has been found

fixed stag and scarab projectiles not getting reflected by sword dome

increased damage and size of explosion of projectiles that got reflected by sword dome

fixed scarab getting stuck outside of screen

improved the timing of the scarab losing its arms

fixed stun laser sometimes not targetting stag