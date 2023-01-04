 Skip to content

Energy Tail update for 4 January 2023

Patch January 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Lower volume for breachlord shots
  • Fixed bug in start menu: Level 21 is not selectable any more since it is the breachlord level
  • Fixed visual bug in final screen: purple tail was too long

