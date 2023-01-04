[0104] Bug fixes

Version：2.1.2.0
Experience optimization
- Greatly increase the damage of Judgment Day
- Increased the effect from 2x to 5x when using Death Spell while equipping the [Heart of Hatred] in your Skill slot.
- When you have a shield, the effect of Death Spell won't kill you
- Fixed the probability of triggering the Judgment Day
- Melee damage increased from 100% to 175% when [Big Bone](orange) is in the power slot
- Greatly improve the special effect and range of [Big Bone] (in the power slot and agile slot)
- Greatly improve the range of [Big Bone] (in the core slot)
- Gamepad now can be used to switch master skins
- Players will becomes invincible during the Boss's animation
- Optimize some barriers
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that it would cause a black screen when a curse was triggered while loading a scene
- Fixed an issue that normal attack effects were disappeared while using Nightmare Skins
- Fixed the skin display problem
- Fixed an issue where quick restart in Endless Mode could result in recurring Nightmare skins or causing the skill icon problems
- Fixed an issue where picking up a relic would result in a relic exchange
- Fixed an issue where some relics didn't trigger Dragon Wine or Serpent Wine
