暖雪 Warm Snow update for 4 January 2023

[0104] Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version：2.1.2.0

Experience optimization

  1. Greatly increase the damage of Judgment Day
  2. Increased the effect from 2x to 5x when using Death Spell while equipping the [Heart of Hatred] in your Skill slot.
  3. When you have a shield, the effect of Death Spell won't kill you
  4. Fixed the probability of triggering the Judgment Day
  5. Melee damage increased from 100% to 175% when [Big Bone](orange) is in the power slot
  6. Greatly improve the special effect and range of [Big Bone] (in the power slot and agile slot)
  7. Greatly improve the range of [Big Bone] (in the core slot)
  8. Gamepad now can be used to switch master skins
  9. Players will becomes invincible during the Boss's animation
  10. Optimize some barriers

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue that it would cause a black screen when a curse was triggered while loading a scene
  2. Fixed an issue that normal attack effects were disappeared while using Nightmare Skins
  3. Fixed the skin display problem
  4. Fixed an issue where quick restart in Endless Mode could result in recurring Nightmare skins or causing the skill icon problems
  5. Fixed an issue where picking up a relic would result in a relic exchange
  6. Fixed an issue where some relics didn't trigger Dragon Wine or Serpent Wine

————
Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb

