Hyper Dash update for 4 January 2023

v27.4.5 Patch

Build 10253784 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed

  • Create Server UI: changing away from selected region
  • Dash line: teleporting you through walls

Improved

  • Server sorting
  • Create Server UI: will no longer suggest regions that don't have empty servers

