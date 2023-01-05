Patch 1.1.19

- Disabled New Year event (but you keep event related items that you bought)
- Fixed mission that ask you to take in a cat (one task would not check off despite being completed)
- Sick/Injured icons on Animal's To Take In panels now show the correct animal state
- Fixed loading animal positions
- Fixed a bug that would cause the player to move with no apparent reason
- Removed a warning that would show while placing litter box inside kittens box
- And fixed few other, smaller issues
