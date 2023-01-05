 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 5 January 2023

Patch 1.1.19

Patch 1.1.19 · Build 10253774

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disabled New Year event (but you keep event related items that you bought)
  • Fixed mission that ask you to take in a cat (one task would not check off despite being completed)
  • Sick/Injured icons on Animal's To Take In panels now show the correct animal state
  • Fixed loading animal positions
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the player to move with no apparent reason
  • Removed a warning that would show while placing litter box inside kittens box
  • And fixed few other, smaller issues

