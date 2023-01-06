New Functionality and Demonic Bug Squashing: Notes for Patch #2

We’re heading back into the fiery depths of the underworld with our second patch for Scathe 🐛

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1154830/Scathe/

First of all, we’ve added some major new functionality to improve performance and help make your journey through the infernal labyrinth that much easier!

Alongside FSR 21.2 and DLSS, Scathe now supports Intel XeSS 🔥

Whether you’re using an Intel GPU or not, this new technology will upscale performance without sacrificing image quality, so you can enjoy the underworld at high speed and in high resolution 😈

We’ve also included a few quality of life changes based on community feedback:

Take Control - Lots of added controller support, so you never have to put that controller down again!

Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Hit point markers have been set in better locations above/around enemies for improved visibility.

Slide to the Left - Sliders in the gameplay settings are now smooth.

Look at Me! - Visual highlights have now been added for any unread items in the gameplay menu.

Cutting Back - Cutscene files sizes have been reduced to improve performance on less powerful PCs.

And here is a list of the minor bugs that we’ve resolved:

The Warlock not saving into the Wiki after being discovered;

The ‘Open the Map’ objective completing when you go into the pause menu instead;

The Total Time not increasing when you exit a zone after you’ve passed the 10-hour mark;

Various Windows Key combos that have now been disabled due to them causing issues;

The controller sometimes being unable to reconnect after disconnecting;

The game freezing sometimes after changing controller bindings;

Issues caused by repeatedly pressing the F11 key;

A soft lock caused when players press the [ESC] key on the Keybinding or Filters menu when it persists on screen after a zone transition;

Inability to navigate through the main menu options after clicking the ‘OK’ button displayed in the ‘Lost Connection to Host’ pop-up;

A soft lock caused by holding the [ESC] key and clicking on ‘Settings’ during gameplay;

The host getting stuck on a black screen after initiating Fast Travel and then repeatedly pressing the [ESC] key to try and cancel it;

Significant pauses between each piece of dialogue in the intro cutscene;

A noninteractive black screen occasionally displaying for 10-15 seconds when starting a new game;

The game crashing after repeatedly pressing the ‘Reset’ button in the ‘Revert Changes’ warning pop-up;

The end sequence prompts failing to disappear after bringing up the map between the cutscene and start of gameplay;

A soft lock caused by repeatedly pressing the [M] key when the ending prompts are displayed;

The map option still being accessible during the intro and ending cutscenes;

The incorrect zone map being displayed during the final cutscene;

A map from a different save slot sometimes being displayed when accessing the map during the intro cutscene;

The enemy Shock Sledge climbing onto and covering the Demon Mode pickup;

The placeholder text ‘Notify Headline’ being displayed when encountering a Demon Mode pickup;

Players being able to fast-travel during combat against the Guardians, Minibosses, and in Arena zones;

The Hellstone icon appearing greyed out in the World Map;

The misspelling of the word ‘Attacks’ in the ‘Dash’ Wiki;

The ‘Summon’ Dark Magic spell being incorrectly listed as being named ‘Friendly’;

The eyes UI during the Chaos bossfight not updating properly during gameplay;

A soft lock caused by repeatedly pressing the [O] and [P] keys;

The World Map disappearing after navigating to it from Nature zones;

The game occasionally crashing when clients in a multiplayer game brought up the Pause Menu;

A black screen appearing after repeatedly pressing the [ESC] key while fast travelling from the entrance zone;

Menu options greying out after double tapping the [ESC] key during the exit warning pop-up;

A soft lock caused by double tapping the [ESC] key during the exit warning pop-up;

Chains disappearing from the Mini-Boss zones of the World Map after the Mini-Boss has been defeated;

The ‘Revert Changes’ pop-up remaining on the screen while navigating through the options using a keyboard;

Players being unable to navigate the sub-menus of settings with a controller in the Pause Menu;

Players being unable to access the ‘Back’ and ‘Revert’ options in the key binding menu using a controller;

The game not taking any inputs after adjusting the Master Volume in the main menu using a joystick on a controller;

A soft lock caused by attempting to return to gameplay and selecting any setting/sub-setting option at the same time on a controller;

Loss of focus after using the Fast Travel pop-up and then cancelling it using a controller;

The World Map briefly popping up before reverting to the Zone Map when the map is selected;

A soft lock caused by repeatedly pressing the [M] key when the ending prompts are displayed;

Players being unable to select the zone using the controller or the keyboard in the World Map when a controller is plugged in;

Incorrect Zone IDs being displayed for the ‘Beat the Time’ objective in the Zone next to the Oxide boss fight;

Unexplored zones being unlocked automatically in the World Map after using Fast Travel.

Thank you once again to all of the community members who submitted bug reports and provided suggestions for this patch!

With all of those pesky bugs out of the way, you’re now free to keep on slaying 🤘