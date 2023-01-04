 Skip to content

Bear's Restaurant update for 4 January 2023

Improved lil birdy's voice sound.

Share · View all patches · Build 10253622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now it sounds like it is chirping ♪

