 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burnhouse Lane update for 4 January 2023

BUG FIX #14

Share · View all patches · Build 10253590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

BUG FIX #14

**

**

version 1.1.4

**

  • Fixed a strange bug making player unable to pick up the torch from George's lap in chapter 7, also fixed his chair/unpicked torch going invisible if player went for a stroll around the house ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1846461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link