v1.0.4 Controller Support (+ Quick Reset)

Hello again,
This is a quick update, as I wanted some quality of life improvements in the game.
To start, I wanted to be able to play with controller.
I've enabled both joystick and D-Pad controls, but I'd recommend the D-Pad!
The speed running has been far too much fun, but the restarting of the game between runs, stinks. So I've added a Quick Reset function. To Quick Reset, just press Control or R3 / "Click right stick".
As always feel free to join the Discord, and provide ideas/feedback or post in our #speedrunning channel!
- d4rkd0s
P.S. Stay tuned in the Discord for a special release from Dr.Evil1200, an unreal reboot of Gundy!
