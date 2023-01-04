v1.0.4 Controller Support (+ Quick Reset)

Share · View all patches · Build 10253413 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello again,

This is a quick update, as I wanted some quality of life improvements in the game.

To start, I wanted to be able to play with controller.

I've enabled both joystick and D-Pad controls, but I'd recommend the D-Pad!

The speed running has been far too much fun, but the restarting of the game between runs, stinks. So I've added a Quick Reset function. To Quick Reset, just press Control or R3 / "Click right stick".

As always feel free to join the Discord, and provide ideas/feedback or post in our #speedrunning channel!

d4rkd0s

P.S. Stay tuned in the Discord for a special release from Dr.Evil1200, an unreal reboot of Gundy!