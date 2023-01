Share · View all patches · Build 10253399 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 09:46:14 UTC by Wendy

This micro update fixes the issue where the ship's right throttle / thruster did not work. The right engine was broken in SP1; we apologize for our oversight.

The right engine and its respective throttle / thruster is now functioning properly.

Once again, we apologize for our error in the previous update.