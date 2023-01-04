- This minor update will change the stats of your items with flat elemental damage. We overlooked the scaling for flat elemental damage with the skill update changes. Flat elemental damage values should now be in line with the flat attack and skill damage affixes. They will also benefit from all the bonuses attack and skill damage benefits from.
- Fixed shadow clones dying from DOT not transferring player.
- Reduced explosive barrel damage
Ghostlore update for 4 January 2023
Update 0.621
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ghostlore Content Depot 1783281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update