Ghostlore update for 4 January 2023

Update 0.621

Build 10253366

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • This minor update will change the stats of your items with flat elemental damage. We overlooked the scaling for flat elemental damage with the skill update changes. Flat elemental damage values should now be in line with the flat attack and skill damage affixes. They will also benefit from all the bonuses attack and skill damage benefits from.
  • Fixed shadow clones dying from DOT not transferring player.
  • Reduced explosive barrel damage

