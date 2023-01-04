Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.30.18

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Feature Adjustments:
- Strengthened the Plantation yield bonus buff: 25% → 40%
- Improved Town Technology UI
- Improved the position UI of the building
- Added the function of clicking Esc key to exit the command status of gathering, constructing, etc.
- Removed the duplicate demolish button in the building interface of decoration buildings
- Adjusted the price of Bell Tower, Oven and Scarecrow
- Silver coins required to obtain trade proficiency increased by 25%
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem that buffs that increase work efficiency and reduce stamina consumption do not take effect in some cases
- Fixed the problem that Agave Seeds could be obtained through Dock and Trading Post
- Fixed the problem that other search results are displayed after clicking the associated search terms in the search bar
- Fixed the problem of incomplete display of description text in the Help-Illustration tab
- Fixed the problem that the achievement "Happiness Maintainer" can not be completed
- Fixed the problem that the same building can build the same type of floor repeatedly
- Fixed the problem that the custom hotkeys are the same as the default hotkeys, which causes the keys responding to multiple functions at the same time
- Fixed the problem of incorrect citizen statistics in the Town Details - Population Graph interface
- Fixed some text errors
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
