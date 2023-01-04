SVFI 3.25 Season Beta

SVFI 3.25 (Build Number) Season Beta Released，
- New super-resolution models: BasicVSR++, FTVSR, two super-resolution algorithms with highest academic score, only available with NVIDIA GPUs and the free optimization DLC. These two algorithms support input of multiple images for super-resolution for better detail reconstruction, using the new “input seq-length” option in SR settings. VRAM is heavily consumed. Thus only NVIDIA GPUs with 6G+ VRAM are recommended. Use the tiling function in SR settings appropriately to reduce VRAM usage.
- A TensorRT-VSPipe workflow designed for CUGAN and RealESRGAN that can greatly accelerate (200%+ in speed!) the Super Resolution process, using NVIDIA GPUs with CUDA cores. Available by selecting cugan_trt or RealESR_trt. Ahead compilation is needed, please wait patiently for around 15 to 20 minutes before the actual SR takes off. Previous super resolution settings are recommended to avoid redundant trial and errors. Re-compilation is needed every time the settings are changed. Please make good use of the preset system.
- New VFI models of GmfSs-real for real 3D footage.
- Brand-new HDR content processing workflow. QSVENCC and NVENCC are available for One-Click HDR process to generate Dolby Vision content
- Based on the new decoding process of VSPipe, enable the "Use VSPipe" option in "Output Quality" settings to use QTGMC deinterlacing, fast noise addition and other functions.
Select "beta" branch at Steam-SVFI settings to join Beta now!
